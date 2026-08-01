Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363,694 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 234,048 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $26,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 543.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 166,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $23,632,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $843,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,169,471 shares of the company's stock worth $38,465,000 after buying an additional 639,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 141,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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