HS Management Partners LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,579 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.3% of HS Management Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invariant Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after buying an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Visa Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:V opened at $361.31 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $362.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $327.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.90.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $397.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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