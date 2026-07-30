Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. $PRSU

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 803.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 4,831.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth $38,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 737.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PRSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

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Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Stock Down 2.4%

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Profile

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc NYSE: PRSU is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

See Also

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