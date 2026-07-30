Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sezzle Price Performance

SEZL stock opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $195.71.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. Sezzle's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $1,246,776.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 259,780 shares in the company, valued at $46,737,019.80. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $4,259,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 416,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,153,063.25. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,382 shares of company stock worth $17,416,662. Corporate insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEZL

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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