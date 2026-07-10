Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,798 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,766 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company's stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company's stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $302.94 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $318.37 and its 200 day moving average is $340.08. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 42.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Group 1 Automotive's payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $433.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc NYSE: GPI is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Further Reading

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