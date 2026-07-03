Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $363.04 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,768,779 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 222,557 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Arista Networks worth $363,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,639,080 shares of company stock valued at $430,322,162 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ANET opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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