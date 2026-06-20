Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 52,354 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,488 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 52,354 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.55% of AMETEK worth $259,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.57.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $237.27 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $243.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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