Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Bought by Carlson Capital L.P.

Carlson Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 153.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,482 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 172,182 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares accounts for about 1.4% of Carlson Capital L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carlson Capital L.P.'s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 80.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,821,462. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,620,889.25. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Read Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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