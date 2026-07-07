Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,131 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Hyatt Hotels worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after buying an additional 1,516,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company's stock worth $171,545,000 after buying an additional 562,611 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 551.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company's stock worth $51,847,000 after buying an additional 314,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,517,000 after buying an additional 296,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on H. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE H traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.77. 66,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,817. The company's fifty day moving average is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $206.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -553.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,396.84. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 236,658 shares of company stock valued at $39,977,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

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