iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 361.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,775 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 29,594 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.62. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. HC Wainwright downgraded Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Salesforce from a "market outperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Salesforce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here