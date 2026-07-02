iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $80.74 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 42,645 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $80,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $425.30 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.07.

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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