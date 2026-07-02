iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 91,026 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,035 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 91,026 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 106,563 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $3,633,798.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,237,676.10. The trade was a 61.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,576. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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