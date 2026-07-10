Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $26.70 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,544 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $129.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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