IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 18,888 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,814 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $350,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $357.77 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $359.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549 in the last three months. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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