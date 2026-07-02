IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,026 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.23.

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Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $118.43 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is 143.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

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