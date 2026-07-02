IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $216,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $425.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $407.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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