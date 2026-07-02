Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,231 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,269. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $272.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $225.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $237.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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