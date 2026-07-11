Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 8,896 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky's holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Down 1.6%

Vertiv stock opened at $318.66 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Glj Research upgraded Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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