Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,303 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,519,983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,156,578 shares of the construction company's stock worth $893,139,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $748,127,000 after buying an additional 93,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:PWR opened at $766.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $603.73 and a 200 day moving average of $512.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.56 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $708.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here