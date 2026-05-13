Independent Advisor Alliance Has $22.05 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Independent Advisor Alliance's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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