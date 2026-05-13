Independent Advisor Alliance Has $52.37 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Independent Advisor Alliance's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Tesla were worth $52,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to argue that Tesla’s value is increasingly tied to long-term upside from Optimus, robotaxis, Full Self-Driving, AI chips, and robotics , with Piper Sandler reiterating a $500 price target and saying investors may be getting Optimus “for free.”

Analysts and investors continue to argue that Tesla’s value is increasingly tied to long-term upside from , with Piper Sandler reiterating a and saying investors may be getting Optimus “for free.” Positive Sentiment: Tesla said it will invest about $250 million to expand battery-cell production at its factory outside Berlin, which could support stronger European output as sales there improve. Article Title

Tesla said it will invest about to expand battery-cell production at its factory outside Berlin, which could support stronger European output as sales there improve. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted a rebound in U.S. battery demand for Tesla supplier Panasonic, reinforcing the view that EV and battery-related demand may be stabilizing.

Recent commentary also highlighted a rebound in U.S. battery demand for Tesla supplier Panasonic, reinforcing the view that EV and battery-related demand may be stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Ron Baron’s very bullish comments on SpaceX are helping keep attention on Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, which can spill over into sentiment toward Tesla as investors price in Musk’s future ventures.

Ron Baron’s very bullish comments on SpaceX are helping keep attention on Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, which can spill over into sentiment toward Tesla as investors price in Musk’s future ventures. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla is sending Elon Musk to China as part of a U.S. business delegation, with investors watching for progress on FSD approval and other regulatory or market-access issues in the country.

Tesla is sending Elon Musk to China as part of a U.S. business delegation, with investors watching for progress on and other regulatory or market-access issues in the country. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street views remain highly split, with one firm seeing significant upside while another warns of much lower valuation potential, underscoring how dependent TSLA remains on execution in AI and autonomy.

Wall Street views remain highly split, with one firm seeing significant upside while another warns of much lower valuation potential, underscoring how dependent TSLA remains on execution in AI and autonomy. Neutral Sentiment: A small Cybertruck recall and reports of robotaxi rollout glitches and wait-time problems are adding noise, but the financial impact appears limited so far.

A small Cybertruck recall and reports of robotaxi rollout glitches and wait-time problems are adding noise, but the financial impact appears limited so far. Negative Sentiment: Several recent reports point to pressure on Tesla’s near-term earnings outlook, including Zacks Research cutting multiple EPS estimates across 2026–2028 while keeping only a Hold rating.

Several recent reports point to pressure on Tesla’s near-term earnings outlook, including across 2026–2028 while keeping only a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Articles about slower robotaxi performance, China sales uncertainty, and battery or production delays are weighing on confidence that Tesla can deliver on its autonomy narrative quickly.

Articles about slower robotaxi performance, China sales uncertainty, and battery or production delays are weighing on confidence that Tesla can deliver on its autonomy narrative quickly. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts also warn that Tesla’s valuation already prices in a very optimistic future, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth or autonomy milestones disappoint.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $433.45 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $384.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 397.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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