Independent Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 165,193 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,193 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $34,405,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Independent Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after buying an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,719 shares of company stock worth $36,703,652. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect another strong quarter from Amazon Web Services, with forecasts calling for approximately 31%–33% year-over-year AWS revenue growth. Investors are also watching for improving e-commerce margins and advertising momentum. Amazon Q2 Preview: Ecommerce Growth May Be Overshadowed By AWS Momentum Again

Analysts expect another strong quarter from Amazon Web Services, with forecasts calling for approximately 31%–33% year-over-year AWS revenue growth. Investors are also watching for improving e-commerce margins and advertising momentum. Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating and cited continued AWS strength and better online-retail profitability. Erste Group also raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $10.11 from $9.99, although UBS reduced its price target to $305 from $333. Amazon heads into Q2 earnings with UBS bullish on cloud growth and e-commerce margins

UBS maintained a Buy rating and cited continued AWS strength and better online-retail profitability. Erste Group also raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $10.11 from $9.99, although UBS reduced its price target to $305 from $333. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to secure demand from AI customers, including a reported $400 million compute agreement with Recursive Superintelligence. Amazon is also seeking approval for 5,105 satellites to expand its Kuiper direct-to-device connectivity service, adding a potential long-term growth opportunity. Recursive Superintelligence signs $400 compute deal with Amazon

AWS continues to secure demand from AI customers, including a reported $400 million compute agreement with Recursive Superintelligence. Amazon is also seeking approval for 5,105 satellites to expand its Kuiper direct-to-device connectivity service, adding a potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large potential move following earnings, with investors focused on AWS growth, free cash flow, AI infrastructure returns, and management’s capital-spending outlook. Amazon stock could swing $15 after Q2 earnings

Options markets imply an unusually large potential move following earnings, with investors focused on AWS growth, free cash flow, AI infrastructure returns, and management’s capital-spending outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Video expansion into exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada and its satellite ambitions broaden the company’s ecosystem, but neither initiative is expected to materially affect near-term earnings.

Amazon’s Prime Video expansion into exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada and its satellite ambitions broaden the company’s ecosystem, but neither initiative is expected to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Amazon reportedly plans to spend about $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 and recently raised $25 billion through bond issuance to fund AI data-center expansion. Higher future infrastructure costs prompted UBS and Mizuho to lower their price targets, increasing pressure on margins and cash flow.

Amazon reportedly plans to spend about $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 and recently raised $25 billion through bond issuance to fund AI data-center expansion. Higher future infrastructure costs prompted UBS and Mizuho to lower their price targets, increasing pressure on margins and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: The company is reportedly winding down several Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams after layoffs, raising questions about execution and whether Amazon’s large AI investment is producing competitive products quickly enough. Amazon winds down most flagship AI models in strategy overhaul

The company is reportedly winding down several Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams after layoffs, raising questions about execution and whether Amazon’s large AI investment is producing competitive products quickly enough. Negative Sentiment: Short sellers have increased bearish positions in Amazon and other hyperscalers ahead of earnings. The broader selloff in semiconductors and megacap technology is amplifying concerns that elevated AI spending may not generate sufficient near-term returns.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.0%

AMZN opened at $226.27 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day moving average of $236.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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