Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,943 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its stake in Intel by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of INTC opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $606.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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