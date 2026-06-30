Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $662.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.45 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $141.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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