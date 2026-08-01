Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise cut its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,914 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 54,451 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Intel were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 271.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential Apple supply opportunity: Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Intel Stock Rises as Analyst Sees Apple Supply Opportunity

Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Positive Sentiment: AI spending and sector inflows are lifting sentiment: Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary and earnings momentum: Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Jim Cramer Says INTC Stock Belongs at $110

Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Neutral Sentiment: Technical recovery remains uncertain: Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Intel Stock Reclaims Momentum Near Key Resistance

Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is challenging Intel’s packaging advantage: Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. TSMC Developing Advanced Chip Packaging Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation risk remain high: After the rebound, investors are demanding evidence that Intel can sustain AI-related growth and execute its costly turnaround. Analysts remain divided, and the company’s negative net margin and ongoing restructuring add to concerns about near-term profitability.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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