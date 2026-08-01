Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 934,843 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.14% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $163,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 307.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 291.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 128.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $109.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $114.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.89.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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