International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Position Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $224.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.19 and a 1 year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC set a $175.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI and hybrid-cloud momentum: IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. IBM's Enterprise AI Strategy Targets Security, Data Control and Trust IBM's Hybrid Cloud and AI Shift Is Reshaping Its 2026 Growth Outlook

IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-computing milestones: IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. Positive Sentiment: Banking-platform collaboration: IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate on Banking Platform

IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation setup: The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year.

The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Legal-investigation notices: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations following IBM’s stock decline. These announcements are often promotional and do not establish wrongdoing, but they can add short-term headline pressure and uncertainty. Pomerantz IBM Investor Investigation

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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