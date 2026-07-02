International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 504.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,683 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $286.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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