Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Lowered by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,579 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $61,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $131,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,102 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $179,311,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $183,024,000 after buying an additional 283,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,744.9% during the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $135,125,000 after buying an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $710.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.05. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $486.20 and a one year high of $711.23.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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