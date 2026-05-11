Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Lowered by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,579 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $61,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $131,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,102 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $179,311,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $183,024,000 after buying an additional 283,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,744.9% during the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $135,125,000 after buying an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ is benefiting from a fresh Nasdaq-100 record, with large-cap tech and AI-related stocks driving the index higher and reinforcing bullish momentum. Nasdaq-100 record fuels QQQ debate on long-term gains
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights AI as a leading theme, which supports QQQ because of its heavy exposure to top technology and AI beneficiaries. 3 Market Themes Driving Stocks Right Now: AI, Alt Energy and Commodities
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market gains and stronger U.S. stock indexes are lifting index ETFs, adding support for QQQ alongside other equity funds. Exchange-Traded Funds Rise as US Equities Gain Midday
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ has seen significant inflows as investors buy the Nasdaq-100 rebound, indicating continued demand for the ETF. QQQ sees $10B inflow in 21 days as Nasdaq 100 rebounds
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles debate whether QQQ is still attractive after the Nasdaq-100’s record run, which reflects investor interest but does not point to a clear near-term catalyst. VOO vs. QQQ: Which Index Fund Is the Better Buy Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage focuses on market structure, sentiment, and index comparisons, which may influence trading interest but are less likely to move QQQ directly. QQQ vs. IWM: Is Large-Cap Growth or Small-Cap Diversification the Better Choice for Investors?
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the rally could be getting stretched, and a potential summer drawdown could pressure high-growth Nasdaq ETFs like QQQ if sentiment cools. A Significant Drawdown Is Likely This Summer
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
QQQ stock opened at $710.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.05. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $486.20 and a one year high of $711.23.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.
About Invesco QQQ
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.
While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead.
This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.