Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for 2.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $26,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Franchise GP Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $123.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $6,248,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $15,000,978.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,376,705.25. This trade represents a 31.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,014 shares of company stock worth $54,269,373. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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