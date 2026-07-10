Isthmus Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Papa John's International, Inc. $PZZA

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA - Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,099 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,482 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Papa John's International worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John's International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John's International in the first quarter worth $65,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John's International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John's International during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Papa John's International in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Papa John's International in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Papa John's International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John's International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John's International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Papa John's International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.50.

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Papa John's International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Papa John's International stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John's International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $478.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.51 million. Papa John's International had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John's International, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Papa John's International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Papa John's International's payout ratio is presently 221.69%.

Papa John's International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John's restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John's centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

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