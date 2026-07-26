Jacobs Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT - Free Report) by 115.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 120,464 shares during the quarter. Green Dot comprises 1.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Green Dot worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,332,000. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 150.0% during the third quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,720,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,977,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,332,000 after buying an additional 1,311,170 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,233,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 989,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,031,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Green Dot Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.83. Green Dot Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.The firm had revenue of $652.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GDOT

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation NYSE: GDOT is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

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