James Investment Research Inc. Buys 3,960 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8%

IBM opened at $286.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average is $266.34. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.76.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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