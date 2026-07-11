Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 73,496 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,971 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Americold Realty Trust worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,025,000 after buying an additional 626,160 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company's stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -235.90%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Americold Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Americold Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Americold Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here