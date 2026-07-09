Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Fabrinet $FN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 144.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $661.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $480.39 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $272.49 and a 12 month high of $748.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $622.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total value of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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