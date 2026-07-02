Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.12 Million Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synchrony Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synchrony Financial wasn't on the list.

While Synchrony Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here