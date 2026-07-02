Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $523.08 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $523,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0%

JPM stock opened at $333.97 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $312.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.82. The company has a market capitalization of $894.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $343.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan announced a massive $50 billion buyback and a 10% dividend increase after clearing the Fed stress test, signaling strong capital returns and balance-sheet resilience.

JPMorgan announced a massive $50 billion buyback and a 10% dividend increase after clearing the Fed stress test, signaling strong capital returns and balance-sheet resilience. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised or reaffirmed upbeat views on JPMorgan’s earnings prospects, including an upgrade to Buy and higher forward EPS estimates, which supports the stock’s valuation story.

Analysts raised or reaffirmed upbeat views on JPMorgan’s earnings prospects, including an upgrade to Buy and higher forward EPS estimates, which supports the stock’s valuation story. Positive Sentiment: The bank continues to benefit from optimism around financials, with strategists arguing that stronger job growth and economic momentum could favor banks in the second half of 2026.

The bank continues to benefit from optimism around financials, with strategists arguing that stronger job growth and economic momentum could favor banks in the second half of 2026. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan publicly backed U.S. crypto legislation while warning that yield-bearing stablecoins need bank-like oversight, highlighting its push to shape regulation rather than directly changing near-term earnings. Article: JPMorgan (JPM) Backs US Crypto Rules While Warning On Shadow Banking

JPMorgan publicly backed U.S. crypto legislation while warning that yield-bearing stablecoins need bank-like oversight, highlighting its push to shape regulation rather than directly changing near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan AI chief Teresa Heitsenrether plans to retire at year-end, a leadership change in an important strategic area, but one that appears manageable for now.

JPMorgan AI chief Teresa Heitsenrether plans to retire at year-end, a leadership change in an important strategic area, but one that appears manageable for now. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan also appeared in market commentary about broader stock-market valuations and crypto regulation, but those items are more macro-focused than company-specific.

JPMorgan also appeared in market commentary about broader stock-market valuations and crypto regulation, but those items are more macro-focused than company-specific. Negative Sentiment: The stock could face some caution from headlines about the market becoming expensive and from JPMorgan’s warning that weaker oversight in crypto and shadow banking could create future regulatory or reputational risks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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