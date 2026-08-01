Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 172,114 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,132 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 172,114 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $110,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 776.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.45.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share and net income of $14.53 billion , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. ExxonMobil quarterly profit hits four-year high but misses analyst estimates

ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of and net income of , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $114.5 billion , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached approximately , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Guyana set for bigger oil profits as ExxonMobil recoups initial costs

Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Exxon Is Bullish on Mideast Despite Half-Million-Barrel War Hit

ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $3.52 missed the $3.56 consensus estimate, while other reports cited a wider miss against a $3.68 forecast. Scheduled refinery maintenance and repairs limited fuel-making profits, making Exxon’s results less impressive than Chevron’s earnings beat. ExxonMobil Q2 2026 earnings miss on refinery maintenance

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $155.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average is $148.60.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.04). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $114.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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