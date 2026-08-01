Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 195,591 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 195,591 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.36% of OneMain worth $146,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,803 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $5,310,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in OneMain by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 126,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,466 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in OneMain by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 104,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting OneMain

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. OneMain Holdings Q2 Earnings in Line, Stock Gains as NII Rises Y/Y

OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Truist Financial and Citizens JMP price-target updates

Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks

Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses.

Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.10 from $7.39 and cut its Q4 2026 forecast to $2.00 from $2.11. It also reduced its Q1 2027 estimate to $1.82 from $1.84, although it modestly raised its Q3 and Q4 2027 forecasts. The revisions may be pressuring sentiment because they point to near-term earnings moderation.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,627 shares in the company, valued at $680,128. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,500. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,348 shares of company stock valued at $584,576. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of OMF opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. OneMain had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 13.92%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. OneMain's payout ratio is currently 63.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

About OneMain

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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