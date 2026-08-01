Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 20,810 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,605 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.92% of Flutter Entertainment worth $163,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 74.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $175.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.00.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 12 month low of $91.52 and a 12 month high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, COO James Philip Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,098.75. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu purchased 1,459 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.78 per share, for a total transaction of $149,956.02. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,396.70. This trade represents a 7.01% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,453 shares of company stock worth $1,045,526 and have sold 5,994 shares worth $577,293. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report).

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