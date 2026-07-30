Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880,273 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,502,588 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.39% of Arista Networks worth $599,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $157.75 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.56. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total value of $45,616,547.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,044,946.15. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,308,316 shares of company stock valued at $383,563,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista is entering the earnings report with strong momentum from demand for AI infrastructure and data-center networking. Rising earnings estimates and expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting the bullish case. Arista Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Is it a Smart Buy or Risky Move?

Arista is entering the earnings report with strong momentum from demand for AI infrastructure and data-center networking. Rising earnings estimates and expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate slightly to $3.26 per share and maintained a Buy rating. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $3.28 per share, indicating continued analyst confidence. Arista Networks analyst estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate slightly to $3.26 per share and maintained a Buy rating. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $3.28 per share, indicating continued analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings momentum remains strong: Arista’s latest quarterly revenue increased 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, exceeding expectations, while earnings also topped estimates. The company guided to approximately $0.88 in second-quarter EPS.

Recent earnings momentum remains strong: Arista’s latest quarterly revenue increased 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, exceeding expectations, while earnings also topped estimates. The company guided to approximately $0.88 in second-quarter EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst optimism and positive estimate revisions have brought Arista back into focus, but the shares’ premium valuation means a routine earnings beat may not be enough if management’s outlook fails to exceed elevated expectations. Arista Networks On Rising Earnings Optimism

Analyst optimism and positive estimate revisions have brought Arista back into focus, but the shares’ premium valuation means a routine earnings beat may not be enough if management’s outlook fails to exceed elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Customer concentration remains a risk to Arista’s otherwise strong profitability, making the company more sensitive to spending changes by major cloud and AI customers. AMD vs. Arista Networks

Customer concentration remains a risk to Arista’s otherwise strong profitability, making the company more sensitive to spending changes by major cloud and AI customers. Negative Sentiment: Director Kenneth Duda reported two sales totaling 43,333 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Although scheduled transactions do not necessarily signal weakening conviction, the sales can add short-term pressure while investors assess the stock’s valuation. SEC insider trading filing

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here