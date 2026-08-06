Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,961 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 164,792 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 15,432 shares of company stock valued at $493,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.50.

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Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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