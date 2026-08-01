Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 680,148 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 3,337.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,527 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 680,148 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of WEC Energy Group worth $81,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,334,401,000 after acquiring an additional 819,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,003 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $928,653,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,336,861 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $562,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,641,145 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $383,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,357,608 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $354,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Key WEC Energy Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.95 and a 52-week high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.69%.WEC Energy Group's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.84%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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