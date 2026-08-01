Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,378 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.33% of Comfort Systems USA worth $159,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 603 shares of the construction company's stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,057.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $1,728.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,817.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,591.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $655.96 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 12.77%.The business's revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,778 shares of company stock worth $56,257,229. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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