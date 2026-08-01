Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $117.33 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,857 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $117,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,485 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $104,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $353,000. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Capital One Financial set a $421.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.48.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $331.83 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $368.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $308.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total value of $101,134.60. Following the sale, the director owned 6,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,244,839.38. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,477,180. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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