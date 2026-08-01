Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $145.08 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,816,657 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.42% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $145,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,060,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 191.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,820,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,157,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813,522 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,402,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,296,000 after buying an additional 6,878,304 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,171,378,000 after buying an additional 5,917,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.00.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 4.08%.The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $384,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,576. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,727. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,493 shares of company stock worth $10,537,510. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade supports the rally. Teva’s shares rose 8.2% following an analyst upgrade, indicating improved confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and branded-drug strategy. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Teva’s shares rose 8.2% following an analyst upgrade, indicating improved confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and branded-drug strategy. Positive Sentiment: Higher outlook and branded-product momentum lifted sentiment. Teva raised the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance by $75 million, while targeting AUSTEDO revenue of $2.45 billion-$2.6 billion and AJOVY revenue of $850 million-$870 million. Management said growth across the portfolio is helping offset pressure in its established generic-drug business. Teva Lifts Sales View as Brand-Name Business Gains Traction

Teva raised the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance by $75 million, while targeting AUSTEDO revenue of $2.45 billion-$2.6 billion and AJOVY revenue of $850 million-$870 million. Management said growth across the portfolio is helping offset pressure in its established generic-drug business. Positive Sentiment: UZEDY delivered record sales. Strong quarterly demand for the long-acting schizophrenia treatment prompted Teva to raise its 2026 UZEDY revenue outlook. Regulatory progress for a once-monthly olanzapine injection and a Tourette syndrome candidate also reinforced the company’s pipeline narrative. Teva Lifts UZEDY Outlook After Record Sales and New FDA Progress

Strong quarterly demand for the long-acting schizophrenia treatment prompted Teva to raise its 2026 UZEDY revenue outlook. Regulatory progress for a once-monthly olanzapine injection and a Tourette syndrome candidate also reinforced the company’s pipeline narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations, but profitability did not. Second-quarter revenue was approximately $4.14 billion and benefited from innovative medicines, but earnings missed estimates. Teva reported a $576 million net loss, largely reflecting Emalex acquisition-related costs and impairment charges, making the quality and sustainability of reported earnings an investor concern. Teva Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2026 Revenue View Raised, Stock Rises

Second-quarter revenue was approximately $4.14 billion and benefited from innovative medicines, but earnings missed estimates. Teva reported a $576 million net loss, largely reflecting Emalex acquisition-related costs and impairment charges, making the quality and sustainability of reported earnings an investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Heavy put-option activity signals hedging or bearish speculation. Investors acquired 27,659 put options, roughly 168% above typical volume. This does not prove a decline is imminent, but it suggests increased demand for downside protection after the stock’s strong recent run.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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