Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $151.76 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,094 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $151,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,835 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 18,129,660 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,406,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,801 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $457.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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