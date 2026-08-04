Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $23.85 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,739 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 410.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 148 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.32 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $170.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.10. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here