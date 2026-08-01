Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $79.31 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,819 shares of the bank's stock after selling 38,608 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.85% of Wintrust Financial worth $79,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,268 shares of the bank's stock worth $254,297,000 after purchasing an additional 385,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,042 shares of the bank's stock valued at $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,071,763 shares of the bank's stock valued at $141,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 832,352 shares of the bank's stock valued at $116,379,000 after buying an additional 151,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Brean Capital lowered Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at $492,014.88. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.1%

WTFC opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $119.61 and a 1-year high of $167.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $738.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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