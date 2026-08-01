Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 115,141 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Apollo Global Management worth $138,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,611,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $522,850,000 after purchasing an additional 155,857 shares during the last quarter. Sandro Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 189,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,913,826,000 after buying an additional 340,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of APO opened at $126.03 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Global Management from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on APO

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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